Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,274 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $328.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

