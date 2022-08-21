Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $30.04 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,195 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $30,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $466,620 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

