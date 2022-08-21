Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent worth $26,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Down 1.0 %

Catalent Company Profile

NYSE:CTLT opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

