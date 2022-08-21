SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

SMART Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SMART Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after purchasing an additional 357,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SMART Global



SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

