Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,350 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,834,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,351. The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.21 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

