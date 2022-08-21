Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.53.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $57.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,086.92. 236,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,890.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,120.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

