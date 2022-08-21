Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.92. 2,565,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

