Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,930 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $13.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.06. 2,007,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.74. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.