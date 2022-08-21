Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 22,044.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 277,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,396 shares of company stock worth $14,471,365 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.01. 875,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,175. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.83 and a 200-day moving average of $314.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.