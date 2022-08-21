Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of D traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.