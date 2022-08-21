S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of S&P Global worth $292,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,912. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

