SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-2.32 EPS.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $32.53. 404,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

