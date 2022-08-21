SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,968 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 773,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,793. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.