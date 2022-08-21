SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after buying an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after buying an additional 456,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,751,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,561,000 after buying an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 947,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

