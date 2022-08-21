SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $470.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.93.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

