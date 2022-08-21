StaFi Trading 18% Lower This Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $21.16 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

