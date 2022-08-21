STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.70 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

