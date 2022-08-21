Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Stantec Stock Down 1.0 %

STN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 79,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,776. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

A number of research firms have recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

