State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires 23,997 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Nordson worth $35,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.37. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

