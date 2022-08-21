State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,473,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $385,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

