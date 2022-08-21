State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Buys 25,075 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.51% of Amgen worth $663,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $250.86 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $241.51. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.