State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $76.40 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $76,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $583.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.