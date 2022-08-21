State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Sells 30,600 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.9% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.69% of ASML worth $1,893,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ASML by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 6,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Down 2.9 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $545.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

