State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $103,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE UNP traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $238.52. 2,082,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day moving average of $234.29. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

