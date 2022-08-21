State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $770.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 3.0% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $770,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 650.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 114,602 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 608,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 60,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EWT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 1,718,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

