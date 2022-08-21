State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $80.63 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,837 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $80,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.04. 1,091,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.