State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $87,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

