State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,149 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $18.43 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,161,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,093,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

