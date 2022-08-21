State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 385,075 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $69,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.75. 3,827,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.