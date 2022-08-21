Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0293 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Status has a market cap of $101.73 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00094490 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.