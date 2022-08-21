Steem Dollars (SBD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $33.76 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00013690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00553661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00254150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00049781 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,563,427 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

