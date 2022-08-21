Step Hero (HERO) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Step Hero has a total market cap of $28,310.68 and $42,549.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Hero has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00128600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094395 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.