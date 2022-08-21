Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on STER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Price Performance

STER opened at $21.80 on Friday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -311.38.

Insider Activity

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.