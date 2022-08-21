StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

ASTC stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

