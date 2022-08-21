StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
BLPH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
