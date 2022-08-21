StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

BLPH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.