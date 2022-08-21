StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

