StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 0.4 %
SFE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.
Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics
In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
