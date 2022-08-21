StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 0.4 %

SFE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

