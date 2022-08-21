StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $10.15.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
