StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.57.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

