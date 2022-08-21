StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.08.
About Cheetah Mobile
