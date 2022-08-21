StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Stock Down 7.5 %

Conformis stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Conformis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

