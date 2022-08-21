StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Conformis Stock Down 7.5 %
Conformis stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
Institutional Trading of Conformis
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Conformis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
