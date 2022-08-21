StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -61.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

