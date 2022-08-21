StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of -0.02. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
