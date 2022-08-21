StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.76. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.