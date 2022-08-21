StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.59% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

