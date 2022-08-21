StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $4.18 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

