StockNews.com Lowers Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XENE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 over the last ninety days. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

