StockNews.com Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Strong-Buy

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of MXL opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $23,507,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after acquiring an additional 333,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

