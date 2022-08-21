StockNews.com Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Strong-Buy

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
MaxLinear Price Performance
Shares of MXL opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $23,507,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after acquiring an additional 333,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
