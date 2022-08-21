STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

