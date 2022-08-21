Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $978,512.81 and $34,524.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00128124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00095411 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

